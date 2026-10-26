Tesla partners with Turo to offer FSD rentals starting soon
Tesla is teaming up with car rental giant Turo to make its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) technology more accessible.
Starting soon, you'll be able to rent Teslas with FSD features on Turo, and eligible hosts get a free one-month FSD trial.
It's all about letting more people see what self-driving feels like, without the big commitment.
Turo hosts earn extra renting Teslas
Turo says Teslas, especially the Model 3 and Model Y, are already super popular rentals.
With this partnership, hosts can earn extra while giving renters a taste of next-generation driving.
As Turo's CEO Andre Haddad puts it, this move is another example of how Turo is redefining what car rental and access can look like, especially for Generation Z and younger drivers eager to check out advanced technology firsthand.