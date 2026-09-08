Tesla ran stop sign, killed man while FSD was engaged

Tesla's own data indicates that its driver-assist system, known as Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, was engaged at the time of the crash.

The company filed a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), identifying the car as a 2019 Model 3 and marking the automation "Engagement Status" as "Verified Engaged."

This means that Tesla confirmed through its own telematics that the system was active during this incident.