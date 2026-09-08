Tesla ran stop sign, killed man while FSD was engaged
What's the story
A recent investigation has revealed that a Tesla Model 3 was operating with its driver-assist system engaged when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. The incident, which occurred on July 6, 2025, in Buena Vista Township, New Jersey, resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man. The victim was identified as Stephen Field.
Data disclosure
Tesla's data shows Autopilot was engaged during the crash
Tesla's own data indicates that its driver-assist system, known as Autopilot or Full Self-Driving, was engaged at the time of the crash.
The company filed a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), identifying the car as a 2019 Model 3 and marking the automation "Engagement Status" as "Verified Engaged."
This means that Tesla confirmed through its own telematics that the system was active during this incident.
Information omission
Key details about the crash were redacted by Tesla
Tesla's report to NHTSA redacted three fields that could have explained what happened during the crash: the crash narrative, software version, and whether the road was within the system's approved operating area.
These details were blacked out as "confidential business information," which is a common practice by Tesla in its reports.
The company has been known to apply similar redactions to 99.9% of its reports.
System scrutiny
The incident raises questions about FSD's capabilities
The incident has raised questions about the capabilities of Tesla's Full Self-Driving system.
Reading a stop sign and deciding whether to stop is a City-Streets function, which is more aligned with FSD than basic Autopilot.
However, there have been instances where Teslas on basic Autopilot have ignored intersections they weren't programmed to handle.
This raises concerns about both systems: one isn't designed for stop signs while the other is marketed as self-driving.
Speed record
The reported speed fits a rolling stop
Tesla's report logged the pre-crash speed of the vehicle at just 6.44km/h.
This near-stop speed fits a rolling stop more than a car speeding through an intersection.
However, it doesn't match with a fatal impact and the deployment of Tesla's airbags, indicating that this figure is likely from pre-crash data rather than impact speed.
Ongoing investigation
Incident raises concerns about driver complacency and safety risks
The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny over Tesla's FSD system.
The company is aggressively marketing its Level 2 driver-assistance system as if it drives itself, despite the fact that human drivers are still responsible at all times.
This gap in perception has led to complacency among drivers and could potentially result in fatal accidents.