Tesla reveals 2 robotaxi crashes in Austin under teleoperation

Tesla opens crash reports, emphasizes safety

Tesla has started giving more open crash reports, moving away from keeping these incidents confidential.

CEO Elon Musk says safety is why the wider robotaxi rollout is still being limited, "making sure things are completely safe" is the biggest limiting factor and Tesla is being "very cautious."

Most accidents involve Teslas being hit by other cars or colliding with other vehicles or objects, but these cases show there's still work to do before robotaxis go mainstream.