Tesla reveals 2 robotaxi crashes in Austin under teleoperation
Tesla just revealed that two of its remotely operated robotaxis had minor crashes in Austin: one hit a curb and a fence last July, and another bumped a construction barricade this January.
Both cars were being controlled by teleoperators at slow speeds, and luckily, no passengers were inside during either incident.
Tesla opens crash reports, emphasizes safety
Tesla has started giving more open crash reports, moving away from keeping these incidents confidential.
CEO Elon Musk says safety is why the wider robotaxi rollout is still being limited, "making sure things are completely safe" is the biggest limiting factor and Tesla is being "very cautious."
Most accidents involve Teslas being hit by other cars or colliding with other vehicles or objects, but these cases show there's still work to do before robotaxis go mainstream.