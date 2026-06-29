Tesla's FSD v14 Lite software for older cars is here

Safety enhancements

Wider release will follow

Tesla's head of Autopilot, Ashok Elluswamy, had previewed the build as offering "basically have all the features that V14 for Hardware 4 has." He emphasized that the update is a compressed neural network rather than a reduced feature set. The most important change with this update is "significantly improved safety," Elluswamy said, adding that a wider release will follow once early-access feedback validates the build.