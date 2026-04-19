You can now ride Tesla's robotaxis in Dallas and Houston

With the latest addition, Tesla's robotaxi service is now operational in three Texas cities. The company launched the service in Austin last year and started offering rides sans safety drivers in January 2026. However, it should be noted that since its launch, Tesla's Austin robotaxis have been involved in 14 crashes, as per a February filing by the company.

Service limitations

Limited number of vehicles in new markets

Along with the new robotaxi services, Tesla also provides a more restricted ride service with human drivers in the San Francisco Bay Area. However, it appears that the company is not operating a large number of vehicles in these new markets yet. Crowdsourced data from Robotaxi Tracker website shows only one vehicle each in Dallas and Houston, as opposed to 46 active vehicles recorded in Austin.