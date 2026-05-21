Tesla Uber driver filmed sleeping during 20-minute highway FSD trip

Clip divides opinion on Tesla FSD

The video quickly split opinions online. Many criticized the driver for ignoring Tesla's rule that drivers must always pay attention.

One user commented, "The tech is cool, but bro deserves a 1 star bad rating because Tesla clearly states we are to be ready to take over at any point. I use FSD very regularly and I would never do this,"

Some worried about safety and wondered why Tesla's system didn't intervene. Others argued it actually showed how reliable FSD has become, though Tesla still insists FSD isn't fully autonomous and needs human supervision.