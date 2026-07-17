Tesla's India launch lags with only 450 Model Y sales
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Tesla's big India debut last year didn't really take off. By June 2026, the company had sold just 450 Model Y cars, less than 50 a month.
Price cuts helped a bit, but high import taxes and only five showrooms made it tough for Tesla to compete with local favorites.
Experts: Tesla needs models, local production
While Tesla struggled, BMW moved over 3,400 cars and Mercedes-Benz sold more than 1,100 during the same period.
Experts say that if Tesla wants to catch up in India, it will need more models, local production, and better sales and service support. Otherwise it's hard to stand out against established brands.