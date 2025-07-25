Next Article
Tesla's robotaxi service goes live in San Francisco
Tesla is rolling out its robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend, but don't expect fully driverless rides just yet—regulations mean there'll still be someone behind the wheel.
If you're a Tesla owner, keep an eye out for an invite to try it out.
Service covers a big chunk of Bay Area
The service covers a big chunk of the Bay Area, including Marin, East Bay, San Francisco itself, and all the way down to San Jose.
Elon Musk wants to take this even further soon—Tesla is aiming to launch in states like Nevada, Arizona, and Florida by year-end.
Tesla's facing some serious headwinds
Tesla's not cruising without obstacles: it's dealing with lawsuits over its self-driving claims and ongoing Autopilot trials.
Plus, rivals like Waymo are stepping up their game too.