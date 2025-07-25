Kawasaki slashes prices of Ninja ZX-10R, Versys bikes Auto Jul 25, 2025

Kawasaki India is rolling out big discounts—up to ₹1 lakh—on some of its top bikes until July 31, 2025.

The offer covers the Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300, with price cuts available not just on the bike itself but also on insurance and registration.

If you've been eyeing a premium ride, now might be your moment.