Kawasaki slashes prices of Ninja ZX-10R, Versys bikes
Kawasaki India is rolling out big discounts—up to ₹1 lakh—on some of its top bikes until July 31, 2025.
The offer covers the Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300, with price cuts available not just on the bike itself but also on insurance and registration.
If you've been eyeing a premium ride, now might be your moment.
How much you pay?
Both the Ninja ZX-10R (now at ₹18.5 lakh) and Versys 1100 (₹12.9 lakh) get a flat ₹1 lakh off.
The mid-range Versys 650 is down by ₹25,000 to ₹7.52 lakh, while the entry-level Versys-X 300 comes bundled with accessories worth ₹15,000.
Low down payment finance options available
To make things even smoother for buyers, Kawasaki is also offering low down payment finance options during this promo—so getting your dream bike doesn't have to wreck your savings.