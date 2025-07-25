Next Article
TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition: Price, features, and specs
TVS has rolled out a new Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom, Delhi), inspired by Marvel's Captain America.
With its camo-style wrap, bold graphics, and star insignias, this scooter is clearly aimed at Gen Z riders who want their ride to stand out.
Same engine as the standard model
Under the hood, it's got the same peppy 124.8cc engine (9.37hp/10.6Nm) and zips from 0-60km/h in just 8.9 seconds.
You also get TVS's SmartXonnect system—think Bluetooth navigation, caller ID, and ride stats—all packed into a rugged military-inspired design that brings some superhero flair to everyday commutes.