Yezdi Roadster to get upgraded engine and new features

Under the hood, you'll find the upgraded Alpha 2 engine (same as in the Yezdi Adventure), offering 29.6hp and 29.9Nm of torque with a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension and brakes stay solid with telescopic forks, twin shocks, disk brakes, and dual-channel ABS.

With all these upgrades, a slight price bump from the current ₹2.10-₹2.19 lakh range is likely.

The new Roadster will go up against bikes like Honda CB350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350—and keep an eye out for similar updates on the Yezdi Scrambler too!