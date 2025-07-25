Honda's new Africa Twin to rival BMW, Triumph in India Auto Jul 25, 2025

Honda's much-loved Africa Twin adventure bike is set to return to India in 2026, after being discontinued due to emission rules.

This time, it'll come in two versions: the familiar Adventure Sports and a new, more affordable base variant.

The Africa Twin will go head-to-head with bikes like the BMW R 1300 GS/GSA and Triumph Tiger 1200.