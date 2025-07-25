Next Article
Honda's new Africa Twin to rival BMW, Triumph in India
Honda's much-loved Africa Twin adventure bike is set to return to India in 2026, after being discontinued due to emission rules.
This time, it'll come in two versions: the familiar Adventure Sports and a new, more affordable base variant.
The Africa Twin will go head-to-head with bikes like the BMW R 1300 GS/GSA and Triumph Tiger 1200.
Adventure Sports vs. base variant
The Adventure Sports model packs a big 24.8-liter fuel tank, electronic suspension, and longer travel for serious touring.
The base variant is lighter with an 18.8-liter tank and a classic 21-inch front wheel—great for different riding styles.
Both versions run on an 1,083cc engine (100hp/112Nm) and offer manual or dual-clutch transmission options, plus tubeless spoke wheels for fewer puncture worries.