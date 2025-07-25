MG Cyberster: India's 1st electric roadster priced at ₹74.99 lakh

The Cyberster packs a punch with dual oil-cooled motors (510hp/725Nm) and a 77kWh battery, letting you go 0-100km/h in just 3.2 seconds and travel up to 580km on a single charge (CLTC). You get scissor doors, three digital screens in the cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, built-in 5G , ventilated seats, Bose audio—plus serious performance touches like F1-tuned suspension and Brembo brakes.

Should you buy the MG Cyberster?

If you're into luxury EVs that stand out from the crowd—and have deep pockets—the Cyberster brings speed, style, and loads of tech to Indian roads.

With its lifetime battery warranty for first owners and features tuned by an F1 engineer, it definitely aims to shake up how we think about electric sports cars here.