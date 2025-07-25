VinFast opens pre-bookings for VF6, VF7 electric SUVs in India
Vietnam's VinFast is making its India debut with the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.
Both models are now up for pre-booking at ₹21,000 each and will be built at the company's new plant in Tamil Nadu, with an investment of ₹4,000 crore over five years.
Deliveries kick off after their launch in August 2025.
Family-friendly VF6 and more powerful VF7 on offer
The VF6 is a family-friendly SUV with a 59.6kWh battery, offering up to 410km range and features like Level 2 ADAS and a big touchscreen.
The larger VF7 packs more power (up to 348hp), a bigger battery (75.3kWh), and optional all-wheel drive—so there's something for everyone.
VinFast aims to take on rivals like Hyundai and Tata
Pricing is set between ₹18L-₹24L for the VF6, while the VF7 ranges from ₹30L-₹35L.
VinFast aims to take on rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric, BYD Atto 3, and Tata Harrier EV as it expands across 27 cities with 32 dealerships.
If you're eyeing an EV upgrade next year, this could be one to watch!