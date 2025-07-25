VinFast opens pre-bookings for VF6, VF7 electric SUVs in India Auto Jul 25, 2025

Vietnam's VinFast is making its India debut with the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs.

Both models are now up for pre-booking at ₹21,000 each and will be built at the company's new plant in Tamil Nadu, with an investment of ₹4,000 crore over five years.

Deliveries kick off after their launch in August 2025.