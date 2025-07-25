Next Article
Kinetic Green's iconic Kinetic Honda DX returns as electric scooter
Kinetic Green is reviving the iconic 1980s Kinetic Honda DX as a fully electric scooter, launching July 28, 2025.
The new Kinetic DX blends classic retro looks with modern tech like a TFT display and battery options from 2 kWh to 3.5 kWh.
With a top speed of around 80km/h, it's aimed at the premium crowd and anyone who loves a bit of nostalgia with their daily ride.
Design updates on the retro classic
Staying true to its roots, the Kinetic DX keeps signature features like the front apron and headlamp cluster but adds cool updates—a backlit logo, TFT instrument panel, hub-mounted motor, 12-inch wheels, and a front disk brake.
This launch marks Kinetic's big comeback in India's EV scene, with even more electric models promised soon.