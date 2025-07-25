Kinetic Green's iconic Kinetic Honda DX returns as electric scooter Auto Jul 25, 2025

Kinetic Green is reviving the iconic 1980s Kinetic Honda DX as a fully electric scooter, launching July 28, 2025.

The new Kinetic DX blends classic retro looks with modern tech like a TFT display and battery options from 2 kWh to 3.5 kWh.

With a top speed of around 80km/h, it's aimed at the premium crowd and anyone who loves a bit of nostalgia with their daily ride.