This 1-of-a-kind Porsche 928R can be yours for $500,000 Auto Feb 26, 2026

The one-and-only Ruf Porsche 928R, custom-built in 1989 for late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee, is hitting the auction block on March 5, 2026.

Expected to fetch up to $500,000, this rare ride started as a bare 928 S4 and got a serious upgrade: its engine now pushes out 360hp (up from the original 320hp) and torque is boosted to 480Nm.