This 1-of-a-kind Porsche 928R can be yours for $500,000
Auto
The one-and-only Ruf Porsche 928R, custom-built in 1989 for late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee, is hitting the auction block on March 5, 2026.
Expected to fetch up to $500,000, this rare ride started as a bare 928 S4 and got a serious upgrade: its engine now pushes out 360hp (up from the original 320hp) and torque is boosted to 480Nm.
The car has been driven only 2523km since new
Lee requested unique features like an electric sunroof, rear AC, cruise control, and a tinted windshield.
The car stands out with its sleek black paint and wine-red interior.
After Lee's passing, the car returned to Ruf and underwent a mechanical recommissioning—including new wheels and a RUF carbon ceramic brake system—but remarkably, it's only been driven about 2523km since new.