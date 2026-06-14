The wildest Aston Martin ever is now up for auction

Reliability concerns

Lagondas are known for their unreliability

The Lagondas of this era are known for their unreliability, owing to their complex British engineering. However, despite its Blade Runner-esque look, the car is just a machine. A few years ago, Car and Driver spoke to Lagonda owner Harjeet S. Kalsi who had made his own replacement relays for his 1982 model. With these in place instead of the fault-prone mechanical relays, his car has run faithfully for around two decades.