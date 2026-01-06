Toyota Land Cruiser SUV has become a more powerful off-roader

Japanese aftermarket specialist Kuhl Racing is set to unveil a modified version of the fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. The new model, dubbed Blocker Series Iron Build, features an impressive 7.0-inch suspension lift and massive 37-inch tires. The upgrades are aimed at enhancing off-road capabilities, making it a treat for adventure-seeking SUV enthusiasts.

Specifications Enhanced ground clearance and wheel size The standard Toyota Land Cruiser, known as LC 250 in Japan, offers a ground clearance of 8.3-inch. However, Kuhl Racing's modification raises this to an impressive 15.7-inch with its 7.0-inch suspension lift kit. This improvement not only improves off-road capability but also highlights the new model's stylish wheels - 22-inch Verz DDR03s shod with beefy Yokohama Geolander M/T G003 tires, measuring a whopping 37-inch in diameter.

Modifications Additional features and protection Along with the suspension lift and bigger wheels, Kuhl Racing has also added a number of other features to the Blocker Series Iron Build. These include front and rear bumper protectors, pipe fenders for extra protection, a roof carrier for additional storage space, and a 40-inch LED light bar for improved visibility during night-time off-roading. The vehicle also sports two rear wings, one on the roof's back side and another smaller one on the liftgate just below the rear glass.