Toyota Land Cruiser SUV has become a more powerful off-roader
What's the story
Japanese aftermarket specialist Kuhl Racing is set to unveil a modified version of the fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon. The new model, dubbed Blocker Series Iron Build, features an impressive 7.0-inch suspension lift and massive 37-inch tires. The upgrades are aimed at enhancing off-road capabilities, making it a treat for adventure-seeking SUV enthusiasts.
Specifications
Enhanced ground clearance and wheel size
The standard Toyota Land Cruiser, known as LC 250 in Japan, offers a ground clearance of 8.3-inch. However, Kuhl Racing's modification raises this to an impressive 15.7-inch with its 7.0-inch suspension lift kit. This improvement not only improves off-road capability but also highlights the new model's stylish wheels - 22-inch Verz DDR03s shod with beefy Yokohama Geolander M/T G003 tires, measuring a whopping 37-inch in diameter.
Modifications
Additional features and protection
Along with the suspension lift and bigger wheels, Kuhl Racing has also added a number of other features to the Blocker Series Iron Build. These include front and rear bumper protectors, pipe fenders for extra protection, a roof carrier for additional storage space, and a 40-inch LED light bar for improved visibility during night-time off-roading. The vehicle also sports two rear wings, one on the roof's back side and another smaller one on the liftgate just below the rear glass.
Engine
Powertrain details remain undisclosed
While Kuhl Racing has revealed a lot about the new Land Cruiser's design and features, it hasn't said much about its powertrain. In the US, the standard Land Cruiser comes with Toyota's turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, hybrid engine that delivers a combined output of 326hp and torque of up to 631Nm. This is more than enough for most off-road adventures.