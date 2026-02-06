This eVTOL can carry 10 passengers or 1,500kg cargo
AutoFlight has made history with its Matrix, the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in the 5-ton class, completing a successful public flight in China on February 5, 2026.
This marks a big step for electric air travel—think flying taxis and cargo planes, but way bigger and greener.
It can fly up to 1,500km on a single charge
Matrix is seriously spacious—it can carry up to 10 business-class or six VIP passengers, plus has climate control and actual bathrooms.
For cargo runs, it can haul up to 1,500kg or fit two standard containers.
The pure-electric version has a maximum all-electric range of 250km (great for city hops), while the hybrid-electric variant stretches to about 1,500km.
Its design and safety features are impressive
Unlike smaller eVTOLs like the eHang VT-35 (which only fits two people), Matrix is built for both people and heavy loads.
With its unique triplane design and up to 20 lift motors for backup safety, it's designed for reliability as well as scale—opening up new possibilities for urban mobility and quick deliveries.