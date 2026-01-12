Mint-condition Mercedes-Benz 300SL up for auction: What makes it special?

A rare and well-preserved Mercedes-Benz 300SL is set to go under the hammer in France . The car comes with some unique high-performance features, but its real charm lies in its near-complete originality. The vehicle is totally unrestored and is expected to set a new standard at any event featuring a Preservation Class. This Mercedes-Benz 300SL was originally ordered in Paris from the Royal-Elysees garage. It was delivered to one Claude Foussier, who was known for his love of fast cars.

Special features A look at the car's specifications Foussier had the straight-six engine of his 300SL built to Nockenwelle mit sonderteilen fur SportLiches (NSL) specification, with a specially ground camshaft and higher compression. This resulted in an output of around 240hp when new, as compared to the standard 215hp of a regular model.

Sporting Foussier's passion for speed and shooting Foussier was not just a car enthusiast but also an Olympic-level clay-pigeon shooter. He had won several European championships in the sport. His love for speed was so intense that he once custom-ordered a Ferrari 250 SWB Berlinetta on the spot after falling in love with it outside its dealership.

Ownership history The car's journey through different owners After Foussier sold the car to a specialist dealer in 1961, it was passed on to another Parisian businessman called John Piger. Piger kept the car for over 50 years and is believed to have driven it into the 1990s. The vehicle changed hands again in 2014, where it started right up with fresh fuel and a new battery. The current owner is now auctioning it without touching a thing.