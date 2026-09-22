Monaco's first supercar goes under the hammer on October 9
What's the story
Broad Arrow Auctions will be putting the first MCA Centenaire on the block at its Zoute Concours Auction on October 9. The Centenaire is an exclusive carbon fiber supercar developed in Monaco with Lamborghini's assistance. Only five such models were produced between 1990 and 1992. The car has been valued between €900,000 and €1,200,000 (approximately $967,000 to about $1,290,000).
Design details
The Centenaire is built on a carbon fiber monocoque
The MCA Centenaire is built on a carbon fiber monocoque, a first for any production road car.
It is powered by a Lamborghini 5.2-liter V12 engine, the same as the Countach 5000 QV, and mated to a ZF six-speed manual transmission.
The name "Centenaire" was chosen to mark the 100th anniversary of the Automobile Club de Monaco and was presented to Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Restoration story
The car was later owned by Ballabio
The Centenaire spent its early years in development, testing, and presentation duties.
Lamborghini kept it at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory for nearly a decade before gifting it to Ballabio in the early 2000s.
It was later seen in blue paint at Retromobile 2007, parked next to a one-off Lamborghini Pregunta concept from the same collection.
A bodywork restoration around 2016 returned the car to its original Ivory White over red leather color scheme.
Auction influence
The sale could influence values for rare supercars
Broad Arrow's Head of Consignments for Belgium and the Netherlands, Gregory Tuytens, emphasized the car's exclusivity in a statement announcing its sale.
The Centenaire comes with a history file that includes the original supply contract between Lamborghini and Ballabio for the V12 engines, along with period photos from the factory and Retromobile.
The sale could influence values for rare boutique supercars depending on its final condition and paperwork.