Monaco's first supercar goes under the hammer on October 9

The MCA Centenaire is built on a carbon fiber monocoque, a first for any production road car.

It is powered by a Lamborghini 5.2-liter V12 engine, the same as the Countach 5000 QV, and mated to a ZF six-speed manual transmission.

The name "Centenaire" was chosen to mark the 100th anniversary of the Automobile Club de Monaco and was presented to Prince Albert II of Monaco.