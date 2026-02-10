This Suzuki SUV is basically a Toyota RAV4 in disguise

Suzuki has unveiled the latest generation of its Across SUV, a model that is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota RAV4. The new Across comes with minor visual and technical differences from its sibling, the RAV4. It continues to be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain but now features an updated design and improved technology.

Design details The SUV flaunts a purposeful front end The new Suzuki Across sports a clean, purposeful front end with a distinctive grille, large wheels, and rugged fender cladding. These design elements are similar to the latest RAV4 and suggest some off-road capability. The car comes in four exterior colors: Massive Grey Metallic, Ever Rest Metallic, Super White, and Attitude Black Metallic. Inside, it features an "island architecture" cabin layout that groups key controls and displays into clearly defined functional clusters for improved usability.

Tech specs It gets a configurable digital instrument cluster The new Suzuki Across comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch center touchscreen. The instrument display is highly configurable and includes navigation and eco-focused layouts. For the first time, it also gets a head-up display that projects information such as speed and navigation onto the windshield at a virtual distance of approximately 13 to 20 feet. Standard equipment includes a wireless smartphone charging pad, five USB-C ports, among other things.

Safety features The vehicle comes equipped with advanced driver assistance systems The new Suzuki Across employs a combination of millimeter-wave radar and a monocular camera for its Pre-Collision System, which detects vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. It provides warnings and assists with braking/steering when necessary. Other available systems include lane departure warning with steering assist, automatic emergency braking, lane-change assist, proactive driving assist, front cross-traffic alert, driver monitoring for fatigue, and a 360-degree camera system with a 3D view.

