This Yamaha scooter is equipped with an air bag

The Tricity 300 packs lean-sensitive ABS and traction control

The Tricity 300 isn't just about air bags. It packs lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, and Yamaha's Unified Braking System for extra stability.

The design is sharper up front with redesigned LED lighting, plus you get a dual-display dashboard featuring Garmin navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Powered by a clean-running 292cc engine, it's priced at £8,780, but heads up: it won't be hitting US streets just yet!