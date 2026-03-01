This Yamaha scooter is equipped with an air bag
Yamaha just dropped the Tricity 300, a three-wheeled scooter that's making headlines for being the first ever to feature an air bag.
Announced in March 2026 with help from Swedish safety experts Autoliv, this new system uses G-sensors to spot possible frontal crashes and deploys a front-panel air bag, giving scooter safety a real upgrade.
The Tricity 300 packs lean-sensitive ABS and traction control
The Tricity 300 isn't just about air bags. It packs lean-sensitive ABS, traction control, and Yamaha's Unified Braking System for extra stability.
The design is sharper up front with redesigned LED lighting, plus you get a dual-display dashboard featuring Garmin navigation and smartphone connectivity.
Powered by a clean-running 292cc engine, it's priced at £8,780, but heads up: it won't be hitting US streets just yet!