Tonino Lamborghini and HYBON bring AI luxury elevators to India

Tonino Lamborghini elevators backed by ₹100cr

Backed by a ₹100 crore investment, these elevators are aimed at upscale homes and buildings looking for something extra.

You can pick from four bold designs inspired by Italian style, customize everything from speed to interiors, and even get 24/7 concierge support plus a 15-year parts warranty.

Tonino Lamborghini says the goal is to bring Italian design and character into every dimension of life, including vertical mobility, Italian flair included.