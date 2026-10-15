Torslanda plant setbacks delay Volvo EX60 US deliveries to 2027

If you were hoping to spot Volvo's shiny new EX60 electric SUV at your local dealership soon, you'll have to wait a lot longer.

Production at Volvo's Torslanda plant is far behind schedule: only 200 units are rolling out each week instead of the planned 2,000.

Because of this, US dealerships won't see a big batch of EX60s until well into 2027, pushing back Volvo's plans to make a splash in the US electric vehicle scene.