Torslanda plant setbacks delay Volvo EX60 US deliveries to 2027
If you were hoping to spot Volvo's shiny new EX60 electric SUV at your local dealership soon, you'll have to wait a lot longer.
Production at Volvo's Torslanda plant is far behind schedule: only 200 units are rolling out each week instead of the planned 2,000.
Because of this, US dealerships won't see a big batch of EX60s until well into 2027, pushing back Volvo's plans to make a splash in the US electric vehicle scene.
Volvo factory integration and megacasting issues
Volvo is running into some headaches with new technology at its factory, mainly issues with integrating high-voltage batteries and motors, plus tooling hiccups from its brand-new megacasting process.
The company says these challenges are holding up production.
Some EX60s are on their way to the US already, but most buyers will be waiting into 2027, with meaningful supply expected in the back half of 2027.
Delay hits Volvo US 200,000 goal
This delay is a real setback for Volvo's goal of selling 200,000 cars annually in the US by 2030; the EX60 was supposed to play a major role in that push.
For now, though, eager drivers will have to be patient.