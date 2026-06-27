Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta is a limited-run open-top supercar
What's the story
Touring Superleggera has unveiled the Veloce12 Aperta, a stunning new addition to its range of luxury cars. The vehicle is a targa-topped version of the fixed-roof coupe that debuted in 2024. The design retains the silhouette of its donor car but modernizes nearly every element for today's standards. The front and rear lighting elements have been updated and the grille, bumper, and hood vent have all been reshaped.
Interiors
A look at the inside
The Veloce12 Aperta's interior is equally impressive, featuring a leather and aluminum cargo deck behind the headrests. It can accommodate a set of limited-edition matching luggage. The two-seat cabin gets a reskin with two-tone white-and-burgundy upholstery made from leather and faux suede. The dashboard and center console are also covered in burgundy leather, which contrasts nicely with metal trim and bright chrome gated shifter for the car's six-speed manual transmission.
Engine specs
It produces an impressive 503hp
The Veloce12 Aperta is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces an impressive 503hp. It comes with rear-wheel drive as the only option. Touring Superleggera claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.4 seconds, making it a strong competitor in its class. However, it still can't outrun modern rivals like Bentley Continental GT Speed and Ferrari 12Cilindri due to their advanced performance capabilities.
Market debut
What about the pricing?
While Touring Superleggera hasn't revealed the price for the Veloce12 Aperta yet, its hardtop variant was priced at around $754,000 in 2024. This didn't include the cost of the donor car. Given its unique open-top design, the price for this model could be even higher. The Aperta badge on the car's B-pillars is made from actual 24K gold, adding an extra touch of luxury to this already exclusive vehicle.