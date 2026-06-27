Touring Superleggera Veloce12 Aperta is a limited-run open-top supercar

Market debut

What about the pricing?

While Touring Superleggera hasn't revealed the price for the Veloce12 Aperta yet, its hardtop variant was priced at around $754,000 in 2024. This didn't include the cost of the donor car. Given its unique open-top design, the price for this model could be even higher. The Aperta badge on the car's B-pillars is made from actual 24K gold, adding an extra touch of luxury to this already exclusive vehicle.