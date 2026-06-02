Toyota GRMN Corolla is a hot hatchback for track racing

Toyota has unveiled the track-optimized GRMN Corolla, an upgraded version of its popular hot hatchback. The new model comes with more torque, a retuned suspension, and revised aerodynamics. It is designed to offer an even more engaging driving experience than its predecessor, the GR Corolla. The car draws from lessons learned in Japan's Super Taikyu racing series and was built "so drivers can confidently push it to the limit at the Nurburgring."

Design The car features a new carbon-fiber hood The GRMN Corolla features a new carbon-fiber hood with a horizontal duct in front of two vents already present on the GR Corolla Premium Plus model. The front fenders are also made of carbon fiber, with vents to release high-pressure air from the wheel wells. These design changes not only enhance the car's appearance but also improve its stability at high speeds.

Performance It gets new front and rear monotube dampers Toyota has also upgraded the suspension of the GRMN Corolla with new front and rear mono-tube dampers with rebound springs. These improvements are said to offer better inner-wheel traction while cornering. The car now rides on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which were previously exclusive to the limited-production Morizo edition.

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Engine upgrades It is tuned to deliver 410Nm The GRMN Corolla gets additional torque, which has been tuned to deliver 410Nm. This boost comes in the 4,000-4,600rpm range, making it crucial for corner exits. The car also features a new intercooler spray system that keeps the engine cool during track sessions and rear seats have been removed to cut down weight by 30kg.

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