Toyota hikes Fortuner Legender prices in India to ₹43.35L-₹48.77L
Auto
Toyota has just bumped up the prices of its Fortuner Legender SUV by as much as ₹48,000.
The updated ex-showroom prices now start at ₹43.35 lakh and go up to ₹48.77 lakh.
Fortuner Legender up ₹43k to ₹48k
The base 4x2 AT variant is now ₹43.35 lakh (up by ₹43,000), the 4x4 MT sits at ₹45.53 lakh (₹45,000 more), and the top-end 4x4 Neo Drive AT hits ₹48.77 lakh after a hike of ₹48,000.
On the bright side, you still get that sporty design and features like ventilated seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate, plus a punchy 2.8-liter turbo-diesel engine under the hood.