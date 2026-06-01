Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 33,128 cars in May, up 7%

Toyota Jan-May sales up 17%

Domestic sales went up by 4%, hitting 30,574 units. Exports really took off, up a huge 61% to 2,554 units.

From January to May, Toyota sold over 170,000 vehicles (17% higher than last year), including crossing 300,000-strong hybrid electric car sales in India.

Executive Vice President Sabari Manohar said it's all thanks to Toyota's focus on quality and sustainable tech.