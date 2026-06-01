Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 33,128 cars in May, up 7%
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Toyota Kirloskar Motor just reported a 7% sales jump for May 2026, moving 33,128 cars compared to last year's 30,864.
The big drivers? Consistent demand for their lineup and more people in India warming up to hybrid vehicles.
Toyota Jan-May sales up 17%
Domestic sales went up by 4%, hitting 30,574 units. Exports really took off, up a huge 61% to 2,554 units.
From January to May, Toyota sold over 170,000 vehicles (17% higher than last year), including crossing 300,000-strong hybrid electric car sales in India.
Executive Vice President Sabari Manohar said it's all thanks to Toyota's focus on quality and sustainable tech.