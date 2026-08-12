Toyota launches Hyryder Aero Black Edition at ₹15.19L and ₹16.74L
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Toyota just dropped a special Aero Black Edition of its Hyryder SUV, adding some extra style for an additional ₹31,999 on the G(O) and V trims.
That puts the new ex-showroom prices at ₹15.19 lakh and ₹16.74 lakh, making it a fresh pick for anyone eyeing a standout ride.
Aero black styling with unchanged powertrains
This edition is all about looks: you get a sleek Midnight Black paint job, blacked-out accents on the grille, lights, tailgate, and bumper, plus an Aero Black Limited Edition badge.
Underneath, it's still the same Hyryder, with gasoline, CNG, and hybrid options if you care about what's under the hood as much as how it looks.