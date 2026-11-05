Toyota launches Innova Crysta Limo for commercial fleets in India
Auto
Toyota just dropped the Innova Crysta Limo in India, built mainly for commercial and fleet buyers.
It comes in two roomy options: a seven-seater with comfy captain seats and an eight-seater for bigger groups.
Both use the familiar 2.4-liter diesel engine with a manual gearbox, and prices start at ₹19.95 lakh.
Toyota offers businesses warranty financing assistance
Toyota's making life easier for businesses with a standard three-year/100,000-kilometer warranty (extendable to five-year/220,000-kilometer), plus flexible financing options.
Buyers also get express maintenance and 24/7 roadside help, handy extras if you're running a busy fleet.