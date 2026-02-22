Toyota recalls nearly 1,000 Land Cruiser SUVs in India
Auto
Toyota is recalling 969 Land Cruiser 300 SUVs in India, all made between September 2024 and September 2025.
The reason? A glitch in the transmission software that could mess with how the automatic gearbox talks to the rest of the car.
Lexus LX models also affected
The same issue affects some Lexus LX models too, since they share this gearbox.
No such incidents have been reported in India so far, but Toyota says authorized dealers will directly contact affected customers to carry out the required corrective action.
If you own one of these SUVs, your dealer will reach out—or you can check your recall status at any Toyota service center.