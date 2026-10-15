Toyota recalls nearly 31,000 RAV4 plug-in hybrids over ECU glitch
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Toyota is recalling nearly 31,000 of its 2026 RAV4 plug-in hybrids across the US because of a software glitch in the motor generator's ECU.
This bug could cause the hybrid system to act up or even shut down at high speeds.
To fix it, Toyota will offer a free software update at dealerships: no charge for owners.
Owners notified by early December 2026
If you've got one of these RAV4s, keep an eye out for a letter from Toyota by early December 2026.
You can also check your vehicle's recall status at any time on Toyota's or the NHTSA's website.
While no accidents have been reported so far, this isn't Toyota's first run-in with hybrid software glitches: they had a similar warning with their C-HR models earlier this year.