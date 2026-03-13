Toyota recalls over 550,000 SUVs in the US: Here's why
Toyota is recalling over 550,000 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs in the US (models from 2021 to 2024) because a defect in the second-row seatbacks could stop them from locking properly.
This increases the risk of injury if there is a crash, according to both Toyota and US safety officials.
What is the issue?
The problem involves the return springs in the second-row seatback recliner assemblies; these springs will be replaced with improved ones.
They might not lock after you adjust them. If that happens, passengers are not as safely held in place during an accident.
How to check if your car is affected
Toyota will swap out those faulty springs for free.
The source does not specify when notification letters will be sent; check Toyota or NHTSA for the notification schedule.
Not sure if this recall includes your ride? Just check your VIN on Toyota's or NHTSA's website. It only takes a minute.