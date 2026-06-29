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Why Toyota's sales are falling 4 months in a row
The company also witnessed a 5.5% decrease in production

Why Toyota's sales are falling 4 months in a row

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 29, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

Toyota has reported a 7.2% decline in its global vehicle sales for May, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline. The drop is largely attributed to lower demand in China and the Middle East, despite a robust growth in Japan. The company also witnessed a 5.5% decrease in production, with the decline encompassing Toyota's Lexus division, and drops of 3.8% in the US and 13.3% in Asia.

Sales breakdown

Mixed regional performance

Toyota's overseas sales took a major hit, falling by 9.6%. However, the company's domestic market in Japan saw an 11.1% increase in sales, driven by strong demand for models like RAV4 and bZ4X. The regional performance was mixed, with China witnessing a massive 31.7% drop due to tough market conditions including rising petrol prices while the Middle East saw an even bigger slump of 38.6%.

Market impact

A slight dip in US sales

In the US, Toyota's biggest market, sales dipped slightly by 0.6%. This comes as part of a wider trend that has seen the company struggle to maintain its foothold in some key markets.

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