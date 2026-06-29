The company also witnessed a 5.5% decrease in production

Why Toyota's sales are falling 4 months in a row

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:01 pm Jun 29, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

Toyota has reported a 7.2% decline in its global vehicle sales for May, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline. The drop is largely attributed to lower demand in China and the Middle East, despite a robust growth in Japan. The company also witnessed a 5.5% decrease in production, with the decline encompassing Toyota's Lexus division, and drops of 3.8% in the US and 13.3% in Asia.