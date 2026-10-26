Toyota tests GR86 with G20E 2.0L at Japan's Okayama Circuit
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Toyota just took the GR86 sports car for a spin with a brand-new 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine at Japan's Okayama International Circuit.
This fresh setup, called G20E, ditches the old three-cylinder turbo for something lighter and more agile, producing around 220hp, perfect for sharper handling on the track.
GR86's G20E means no turbo lag
The new engine means no more turbo lag and quicker throttle response, making the car feel more responsive up front.
Gazoo Racing driver Kazuya Oshima even said he was surprised by how high it could rev.
Plus, with double-wishbone suspension at both ends, Toyota is clearly pushing to keep its sports cars fun and affordable for enthusiasts looking ahead.