Toyota to launch GR GT supercar in 2027, 500 units
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Toyota is set to launch its GR GT supercar in 2027, and it's definitely not your average ride.
Only around 500 units will be made, making this a seriously exclusive car for collectors and racing fans.
Inspired by the GR GT3 race car, the GR GT stands out as a highly bespoke product that has practically nothing in common with an existing Toyota product.
Toyota GR GT twin-turbo V8 $200,000+
Under the hood, you get a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8. The price? Expect it to start above $200,000.
There's also buzz about future variants: a high-performance version and possibly a targa "Aero Top" model with a removable roof could follow after launch, giving enthusiasts even more to look forward to.