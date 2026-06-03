Toyota unveils GRMN Corolla, lighter track-focused model, deliveries in 2027
Toyota just revealed the GRMN Corolla, a souped-up, lighter, and more aerodynamic version of the GR Corolla built for serious track fun.
Orders open this fall in Japan, Australia, and the US with deliveries kicking off in 2027.
Turbocharged 1.6-liter 3-cylinder makes 305hp
You get a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine pushing 305hp and 415 newton-meters of torque, more punch than before.
There's a six-speed manual gearbox (nice!), an intercooler spray system for cooling during hard driving, and upgrades like improved shocks, steering tweaks, and a smarter four-wheel-drive system for sharper handling.
Rear-seat removal trims 30kg
Performance isn't just about power: Toyota trimmed weight by ditching the rear seats (30kg lighter!) and added carbon-fiber parts plus wider Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 tires on bronze-alloy wheels.
The result? Better grip, more agility on corners, and a car that looks as fast as it drives.