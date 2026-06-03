Toyota unveils GRMN Corolla, lighter track-focused model, deliveries in 2027

You get a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine pushing 305hp and 415 newton-meters of torque, more punch than before. There's a six-speed manual gearbox (nice!), an intercooler spray system for cooling during hard driving, and upgrades like improved shocks, steering tweaks, and a smarter four-wheel-drive system for sharper handling.

Rear-seat removal trims 30kg

Performance isn't just about power: Toyota trimmed weight by ditching the rear seats (30kg lighter!) and added carbon-fiber parts plus wider Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 tires on bronze-alloy wheels.

The result? Better grip, more agility on corners, and a car that looks as fast as it drives.