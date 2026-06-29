Toyota's 9th-gen Hilux arriving in India pricier than current range Auto Jun 29, 2026

Toyota's ninth-gen Hilux is landing in India just eight months after its global debut.

Expect a bolder look, with sharp LED headlamps, a honeycomb-patterned grille, and vertically oriented taillamps with C-shaped DRL signatures.

Pricing will be higher than the current ₹28.52 lakh-36 lakh range, so it's definitely aiming for that premium vibe.