Toyota's 9th-gen Hilux arriving in India pricier than current range
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Toyota's ninth-gen Hilux is landing in India just eight months after its global debut.
Expect a bolder look, with sharp LED headlamps, a honeycomb-patterned grille, and vertically oriented taillamps with C-shaped DRL signatures.
Pricing will be higher than the current ₹28.52 lakh-36 lakh range, so it's definitely aiming for that premium vibe.
Dual 12.3-inch displays and ADAS
Step inside and you'll find dual 12.3-inch displays, a new steering wheel, and plenty of smart features: think ventilated seats, wireless charging, multi-terrain cameras, ADAS safety tech, OTA updates, and connected car functions.
It's a big leap in comfort and tech compared to the old model.