Toyota's Kinto to offer 1990 Sera rentals with gull-wing doors
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Want to drive something different?
Toyota's Kinto mobility arm is letting you rent the 1990 Sera, a quirky classic known for its gull-wing doors and glassy canopy.
It's a rare chance to enjoy this piece of car history without worrying about upkeep.
Shikoku Automobile Museum to host Sera
The Sera will be available at the Shikoku Automobile Museum in Kochi, Japan, from December 5, 2026, to February 28, 2027.
Rentals happen on weekends and cost ¥16,000 (about $100) for four hours.
This is part of Kinto's Vintage Club lineup, which also lets you try out other restored Toyotas like the Celica and Supra.