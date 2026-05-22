Triumph Bonneville T120, Bobber, Speedmaster launched in India

Triumph has officially launched its latest 2026 models of Bonneville T120, Bobber, and Speedmaster in India. The updated motorcycles were first introduced in international markets earlier this year. Now, they are available for purchase on Triumph's official website. The new models come with a host of upgrades including enhanced rider aids and improved comfort features.

Model details Bonneville T120 features lean-sensitive cornering ABS The Bonneville T120 retains its classic 1959 look but gets subtle upgrades. The most prominent change is a new full-LED headlight with a distinctive LED DRL. The bike also comes with lean-sensitive cornering ABS and traction control systems powered by an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). Other features include cruise control and a USB-C charging port for added convenience.

Engine details It draws power from a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine The Bonneville T120 continues to be powered by the same 1,200cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 80hp at 6,550rpm and torque of up to 105Nm at 3,500rpm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. The bike is priced at ₹12.17 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Stone gray color variant while dual-tone Cranberry Red or Aegean Blue options cost an additional ₹50,000.

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Additional options 'T120 Black' variant is also available for the Bonneville Along with the standard model, Triumph also offers a blacked-out version of the Bonneville T120 called 'T120 Black.' It comes at the same price as the standard model but with a shade of black or a dual-tone black/silver option. Triumph also provides an extensive range of accessories for customization, ranging from aesthetic to functional parts.

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Model upgrades Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster get more comprehensive updates The Bonneville Bobber and Speedmaster have received more comprehensive updates than the T120. Both bikes now feature a bigger 14-liter fuel tank, revised bodywork, and lighter aluminum wheels. The Bobber's solo seat is wider with improved padding while the Speedmaster offers broader seats for both rider and pillion as well as a straighter handlebar.