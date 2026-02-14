Triumph Daytona 660 gets ₹1 lakh discount: Check details Auto Feb 14, 2026

A few Triumph dealerships are offering a limited-time ₹1 lakh discount on limited units of the Daytona 660, bringing its ex-showroom price down from ₹9.88 lakh.

If you've been eyeing this sporty ride, now's your chance—just check in with your local Triumph dealer soon.

The Daytona 660 goes up against bikes like the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS 660, and Suzuki GSX-8R.