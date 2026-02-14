Triumph Daytona 660 gets ₹1 lakh discount: Check details
Auto
A few Triumph dealerships are offering a limited-time ₹1 lakh discount on limited units of the Daytona 660, bringing its ex-showroom price down from ₹9.88 lakh.
If you've been eyeing this sporty ride, now's your chance—just check in with your local Triumph dealer soon.
The Daytona 660 goes up against bikes like the Kawasaki Ninja 650, Aprilia RS 660, and Suzuki GSX-8R.
The bike packs a powerful 93.7hp engine
This bike packs a tuned 660cc triple engine pushing out 93.7hp and 69Nm of torque—plenty for spirited rides.
You get a six-speed gearbox, three riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport), and solid safety features like dual-channel ABS and beefy disk brakes.
Plus, its service intervals are pretty relaxed at every 16,000km or once a year.