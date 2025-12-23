Next Article
Triumph drops 2 new 400cc bikes: Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400
Auto
Triumph just added some fresh options to its 400cc lineup with the Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400.
Both run on an upgraded TR Series engine for a bit more punch and low-end torque.
The Thruxton leans into classic cafe racer style—think clip-on handlebars and a sleek rear cowl—while the Tracker goes for a flat track vibe with wide bars and grippy Pirelli tires.
Minimalist looks tie them together, but each has its own personality.
Pricing and release info
The Thruxton 400 lands at $6,295 (for the 2026 model year), while the Tracker comes in slightly lower at $5,995 (2027).
Both are set to roll out in the US between March and April next year, so if you're eyeing a new ride, keep these on your radar.