Triumph drops 2 new 400cc bikes: Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400 Dec 23, 2025

Triumph just added some fresh options to its 400cc lineup with the Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400.

Both run on an upgraded TR Series engine for a bit more punch and low-end torque.

The Thruxton leans into classic cafe racer style—think clip-on handlebars and a sleek rear cowl—while the Tracker goes for a flat track vibe with wide bars and grippy Pirelli tires.

Minimalist looks tie them together, but each has its own personality.