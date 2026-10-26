Triumph launches 2027 Tiger 1200 October 27 with 1,200cc triple
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Triumph's new 2027 Tiger 1200 is dropping on October 27, bringing a revamped 1,200cc triple engine for smoother power and better performance.
Expect upgraded rider tech and what Triumph calls its most advanced suspension yet, so it should feel great whether you're hitting highways or rougher roads.
EICMA showcase, India price ₹20.25L
Right after the launch, the Tiger 1200 will be showcased at EICMA, with the Street Triple 798 following on November 17 and the Tiger 900 on December 15.
The new model should carry over radar-based safety aids from the Alpine Edition, plus even more comfort for long rides.
It's coming to India in the first half of 2027 with prices starting around ₹20.25 lakh (variant-wise).