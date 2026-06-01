Triumph raises India prices across 400 range after 349cc launch

Triumph 400 bumps up to ₹5,000

Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 now cost ₹5,000 more; Speed T4 is up by ₹4,000; Speed 400 gets a ₹2,000 bump.

Even with the downsized engine under the hood, Triumph is sticking to its performance roots and original look, so you still get that classic vibe but at a slightly higher price point.