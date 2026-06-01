Triumph raises India prices across 400 range after 349cc launch
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Triumph Motorcycles has bumped up prices across its 400 range in India.
The entry-level models, Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X, Scrambler 400 XC, Thruxton 400, and Tracker 400, are all affected.
This change follows the launch of new bikes with a smaller engine (349cc), aimed at getting a GST break but keeping the same 400 branding and familiar styling.
Triumph 400 bumps up to ₹5,000
Scrambler 400 XC and Thruxton 400 now cost ₹5,000 more; Speed T4 is up by ₹4,000; Speed 400 gets a ₹2,000 bump.
Even with the downsized engine under the hood, Triumph is sticking to its performance roots and original look, so you still get that classic vibe but at a slightly higher price point.