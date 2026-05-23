Triumph Tiger 900 gets 2 special edition versions in India
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles has launched two new special editions of the Tiger 900 in India: the Alpine Edition and Desert Edition. The motorcycles are priced at ₹15.35 lakh and ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Alpine Edition is based on the GT Pro variant, while the Desert Edition is based on the Rally Pro model.
Bike 1
Tiger 900 Alpine Edition
The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is a road- and touring-focused model. It comes in a unique Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black color scheme with blue accents, certain touring-oriented detailing, and an Akrapovic exhaust. The bike is powered by Triumph's 888cc, inline, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled T-Plane engine that produces 108hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 90Nm at 6,850rpm.
Bike 2
Tiger 900 Desert Edition
The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition is a more rugged and off-road-oriented bike. It gets Baja Orange highlights, additional protective equipment, adventure-focused styling elements, as well as an Akrapovic silencer.
Pricing analysis
What about pricing?
The pricing strategy for the two special editions is quite interesting. The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition commands a ₹95,000 premium over the standard GT available in India. However, the more rugged Tiger 900 Desert Edition is actually priced ₹10,000 lower than the Rally Pro donor model despite receiving unique styling and added protective equipment.