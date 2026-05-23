Triumph Tiger 900 gets 2 special edition versions in India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched two new special editions of the Tiger 900 in India: the Alpine Edition and Desert Edition. The motorcycles are priced at ₹15.35 lakh and ₹16.05 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Alpine Edition is based on the GT Pro variant, while the Desert Edition is based on the Rally Pro model.

Bike 1 Tiger 900 Alpine Edition The Tiger 900 Alpine Edition is a road- and touring-focused model. It comes in a unique Snowdonia White and Sapphire Black color scheme with blue accents, certain touring-oriented detailing, and an Akrapovic exhaust. The bike is powered by Triumph's 888cc, inline, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled T-Plane engine that produces 108hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 90Nm at 6,850rpm.

Bike 2 Tiger 900 Desert Edition The Triumph Tiger 900 Desert Edition is a more rugged and off-road-oriented bike. It gets Baja Orange highlights, additional protective equipment, adventure-focused styling elements, as well as an Akrapovic silencer.

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