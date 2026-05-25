Triumph's 350cc bikes to become costlier in India from June
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles is expected to hike the prices of its new 350cc models by ₹5,000-10,000 from June 1. The news was shared by a Triumph dealership in Mumbai on social media. The price hike comes after the company had introduced downsized 350cc versions of its 400 platform in April to take advantage of the lower 18% GST bracket.
Price adjustments
What about current pricing?
The entry-level model, Triumph Speed T4, had retained its price at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). However, other models like Scrambler 400 and Thruxton 400 saw price cuts of up to ₹11,000 due to the tax revision. The current lineup includes six models: Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400, Scrambler 400 XC, Thruxton 400 and Tracker 400.
Consumer impact
Buyers are advised to check with local dealerships
If the expected price hike takes place, some models could be priced similarly to their larger engine counterparts. The company hasn't officially confirmed this development yet. Interested buyers are advised to check with local dealerships for updated prices before making a purchase decision.