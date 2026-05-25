The news was shared by a Triumph dealership in Mumbai on social media

Triumph's 350cc bikes to become costlier in India from June

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:18 pm May 25, 202601:18 pm

What's the story

Triumph Motorcycles is expected to hike the prices of its new 350cc models by ₹5,000-10,000 from June 1. The news was shared by a Triumph dealership in Mumbai on social media. The price hike comes after the company had introduced downsized 350cc versions of its 400 platform in April to take advantage of the lower 18% GST bracket.