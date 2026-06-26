Polestar barred from selling new cars in US
What's the story
Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer owned by China's Geely, has been barred from selling its new cars in the US. The decision was announced by the company on Thursday after the Trump administration's Department of Commerce denied them permission. The move is part of a broader effort to restrict Chinese-made vehicles and promote domestic auto manufacturing in America.
Market impact
Polestar to continue selling existing stock
In light of the decision, Polestar has said it will continue selling its existing stock of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles in the US. The company also promised to "continue to support customers, including providing access to its service network." However, it noted that a whopping 94% of its retail sales volume in Q1 2026 came from markets outside the US.
Business strategy
Increased focus on European market
Following the US market exit, Polestar is now "increasing its strategic focus on Europe." The decision comes just months after the Trump administration authorized Volvo, Polestar's sibling company owned by Geely, to sell vehicles in America. This highlights a possible inconsistency in the enforcement of the Connected Vehicles Rule, which bans cars with Chinese software or hardware from being sold in America.
Stock response
Polestar's shares fall by 5.7%
Following the news of its exit from the US market, Polestar's shares fell by 5.7% in early trading. The decline reflects investor reaction to the company's decision to stop selling cars in America starting with its 2027 model year vehicles. The move is a direct result of the Connected Vehicles Rule, which bans vehicles using connected-vehicle technology linked to China from being imported and sold in America.
Financial challenges
Financial struggles and future plans
Polestar has struggled with profitability and has relied on financial support from Geely Holding and chairman Li Shufu. The company carried out a reverse stock split last year to maintain its NASDAQ listing. Despite the challenges, Polestar plans to start deliveries of an updated version of the Polestar 4 later this year and launch an updated version of the Polestar 2 sedan in 2027.