Polestar barred from selling new cars in US

Market impact

Polestar to continue selling existing stock

In light of the decision, Polestar has said it will continue selling its existing stock of Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles in the US. The company also promised to "continue to support customers, including providing access to its service network." However, it noted that a whopping 94% of its retail sales volume in Q1 2026 came from markets outside the US.