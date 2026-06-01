TVS Motor Company sells 566,585 vehicles in May 2026

TVS Motor Company 2-wheelers exceed 540,000

Two-wheelers led the charge with over 540,000 units sold, up 30% from last May. E-scooter sales soared by 55%, making up about 8% of TVS's two-wheeler sales.

Three-wheeler sales also jumped by more than half, with exports reaching new heights, and nearly three-fourths of them went overseas.

Altogether, TVS saw record-breaking exports and its best sales month ever.