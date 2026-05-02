TVS Motor posts 7% April rise selling nearly 4.74L vehicles
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TVS Motor just clocked a 7% sales boost in April 2026, selling nearly 4.74 lakh vehicles, up from last year's 4.44 lakh.
While motorcycle numbers dipped a bit, the real momentum came from scooters, electric vehicles (EVs), and three-wheelers.
Domestic two-wheeler sales also saw an 8% rise.
TVS sees scooters EVs 3-wheelers surge
Scooter sales soared by 24%, hitting more than two lakh units, while EV numbers jumped an impressive 36%.
Three-wheeler sales weren't far behind with a strong 37% increase.
TVS's international business grew too, up by 3%, showing its bikes are catching on worldwide.